Donald Fagen preps special Nightflyers tour

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty ImagesDonald Fagen is taking his musical history on the road.

The Steely Dan frontman has assembled a new tour project dubbed Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers (named after his 1982 debut solo album, The Nigthfly). Fagen says the band will play a mixture of tracks from his solo recordings, Steely Dan hits and “some swell surprises.”

Fagen’s band is comprised of four young musicians he’s been working with over the past few years at various gigs near his home of Woodstock, New York. They include guitarist Connor Kennedy, bassist Brandon Morrison, drummer Lee Falco and keyboardist Will Bryant, all …read more


