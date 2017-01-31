Donations for New Bath Help Teen with Painful Skin Disorder

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — John Hudson has spent 14 years of his life in agonizing pain because of a rare skin disease, but now he’s thanking the community for a life-changing gift.

John’s cousin posted a video online last week to promote a fundraiser to get John a $6,000 oxygenated bathtub and a new bathroom. The special bath would help his skin heal and be more comfortable for John, who is constantly on painkillers for his skin condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“It’s hard, you know, sometimes my skin rips,” John, from Staten Island, New York, said to ABC affiliate <a class="colorbox" …read more