Donny Osmond releasing limited-edition box set documenting the final concert of his 2017 UK tour

Courtesy of Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond mounted a U.K. tour in early 2017, and now the ’70s pop idol has put together a limited-edition box set called One Night Only that documents the final show of the trek, a February 3 concert at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre. The three-DVD/two-CD collection will be released on September 22, and is available for pre-order now via PledgeMusic.com and Osmond’s official online store.

The package features video and audio of the full concert, as well as a bonus DVD containing …read more