‘Don’t judge me’ woman writes in solidarity with moms everywhere

Laura Mazza/Mum on the Run(NEW YORK) — Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on the Facebook page of Laura Mazza, who blogs at Mum on the Run. It has been reprinted here with permission.

Don’t judge me.

If I complain about my children, don’t say I don’t love them.

If I say how perfect they are, don’t tell me I’m too braggy. You don’t see the hours I spend holding and loving them.

If I’m honest about motherhood, don’t say I’m ranting. You didn’t see how many years I couldn’t tell anyone how I felt because I was afraid.

Don't judge the mother


