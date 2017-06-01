Doobie Brothers confirm Glenn Frey’s son, and Vince Gill, will play with The Eagles at Classic East/West

Courtesy of The ClassicDon Henley first spoke about it in a radio interview a couple of weeks ago, but now it’s official: Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, will indeed perform with The Eagles at this summer’s Classic East and Classic West festivals.

The news was announced by The Doobie Brothers’ Patrick Simmons on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday morning. He had more news to share: in addition to Deacon, country music star Vince Gill will perform with the band.

The Grammy-winning, chart-topping Gill, possessor of a distinctive high voice and crack guitar skills, is a friend …read more