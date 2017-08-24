Doobie Do-Gooders: Classic rockers headlining concert supporting international music education programs

PRNewsfoto/Playing for Change FoundationDoobie Brothers members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and John McFee will headline a special charity concert called We Are One that’s scheduled to take place October 3 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angles.

The event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Playing for Change Foundation, an organization that raises money for music education programs around the world.

Playing for Change is a multimedia company that has produced the “Songs Around the World” series of videos that brings together artists from various countries to perform well-known …read more