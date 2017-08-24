Doobie Do-Gooders: Classic rockers headlining concert supporting international music education programs

PRNewsfoto/Playing for Change FoundationDoobie Brothers members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and John McFee will headline a special charity concert called We Are One that’s scheduled to take place October 3 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angles.

The event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Playing for Change Foundation, an organization that raises money for music education programs around the world.

Playing for Change is a multimedia company that has produced the “Songs Around the World” series of videos that brings together artists from various countries to perform well-known …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462