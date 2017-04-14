Doors guitarist Robby Krieger celebrating band’s 50th anniversary on upcoming solo trek

Credit: Jill JarrettDoors guitarist Robby Krieger and his solo band will launch a brief run of East Coast and Midwest U.S. tour dates this Sunday, April 16, at the City Winery in New York. Krieger tells ABC Radio that his shows’ sets will be made up almost exclusively of songs by his old band, which this year is marking the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

“That’s what people want to hear for the 50th anniversary,” Krieger maintains. “You know, we might do some deep-track Doors stuff, but it’ll be definitely ‘The …read more