Dozens of people hospitalized during 2017 Sunset Music Festival

iStock/Thinkstock(TAMPA, Fla.) — Dozens were hospitalized amid blazing temperatures during an electronic dance music festival in Florida, despite efforts by organizers to keep people cool and hydrated.

Tampa Fire Rescue Department Public Information Officer Jason Penny told ABC News that a total of 32 people were transported to hospitals on Saturday from the 2017 Sunset Music Festival at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, nearly 10 more people than last year.

Another 65 patients were treated on site Saturday, Penny said. Those who ended up at the hospital were treated for non-life-threatening issues, including dehydration and intoxication, he added.

Authorities are awaiting final …read more