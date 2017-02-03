Driving Mr. Eric: Clapton Documentary Has Oscar Pedigree

Brian Rasic/WireImageAn upcoming documentary on Eric Clapton will be directed by Oscar-winning producer Lili Fini Zanuck.

According to Variety, Zanuck, who took home an Academy Award for producing 1989’s Driving Miss Daisy, will team with producer John Battsek for the Clapton project titled Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars. Battsek previously produced Oscar-winners One Day in September and Searching for Sugar Man.

Zanuck says Clapton’s personal life will be “the emotional spine” of the documentary. The film details his traumatic childhood through the worldwide success of his musical career, his struggle with drug addiction and …read more