Drum Kit Played on The Beatles’ Debut Single, “Love Me Do,” Being Auctioned Again

Courtesy of Nate D. Sanders AuctionsLast June, the Ludwig drum kit used in the recording of The Beatles‘ first single “Love Me Do” in September 1962 went on the auction block, but its minimum bid of $150,000 wasn’t met. Now, the kit is up for bid again, with a lower minimum asking price of $75,000.

The drum set originally belonged to session musician Andy White, who was hired by an assistant of producer George Martin to rerecord “Love Me Do” with the Fab Four while Ringo Starr played tambourine.

