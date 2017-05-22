Duchess Kate stars in new video for Children’s Hospice Week

Pool/Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) — Duchess Kate has recorded a new public service announcement to kick off Children’s Hospice Week in the U.K., and she got a little help from singer Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran’s song, “Lego House,” is featured in the new video released Monday by Kensington Palace.

Sheeran is an ambassador for East Anglia Children’s Hospital (EACH), where Kate serves as royal patron. Kate recorded the video at the hospital, located in Quidenham, England, in January when she visited children and their families there.

"For any parent, being told that your child may have a life-limiting condition, or may die young, will be


