DVD documenting 2009 concert where Paul & Ringo reunited coming in September

Eagle Rock EntertainmentA 2009 benefit concert featuring a rare onstage reunion by surviving Beatles band mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will be released on DVD and as a digital video on September 1.

Change Begins Within documents a show held at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall that included McCartney and Starr performing separately and together, as well as performances by Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, Moby, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and others.

Among the highlights of the Change Begins Within concert, which took place April 4, 2009, were McCartney and Starr …read more


