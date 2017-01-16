“DWTS” Peta Murgatroyd Talks ‘Real Life’ Post-Baby Body

Alo Ceballos/GC Images(NEW YORK) — A couple of weeks after welcoming her first child, Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram to get real about her post-baby body.

Murgatroyd and her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her proudly displaying her body.

She continued, “The female body is …read more