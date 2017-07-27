E-cigarettes may help smokers quit after all

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With the rising popularity of e-cigarettes, the debate over whether these devices are a legitimate aid to smoking cessation — or just another way for people to get hooked on nicotine — has raged in recent years.

Now, a new study suggesting that e-cigarettes may, indeed, help smokers stub out their habit may spark further discussion.

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that allow users to inhale flavored vapor that typically contains nicotine. The use of e-cigarettes, also called “vaping,” has boomed in the United States in recent years, and they are now used by more than 9 million Americans. The …read more