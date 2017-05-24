E Street Band’s Jake Clemons helps domestic-violence victims with new project

Credit: Lisa MacIntoshE Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons has created a new online resource called the Janine Project in support of people affected by domestic violence.

In conjunction with the launch of the initiative, Clemons has released an official video for his new solo song “Janine,” which tells the story of a woman struggling to leave an abusive relationship. As the clip starts, a message flashes on the screen that reads, “In the time it takes to watch this video, 42 women in North America will have been affected by domestic violence.”

The


