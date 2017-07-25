Eagles and Doobie Brothers to perform at newly announced Classic Northwest concert in Seattle

Courtesy of The ClassicThe Classic East, the second in a series of star-studded concert events known as The Classic, takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. Now, a third installment in the series, a single-day event called The Classic Northwest, has been confirmed for Saturday, September 30, at Safeco Field in Seattle.

The Classic Northwest's lineup features The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers, two of the three bands that will perform this Saturday at The Classic East concert and also played together at


