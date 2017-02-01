Eagles Bassist Timothy B. Schmit Announces Short Run of Spring Solo Tour Dates

Courtesy of MSO PRTimothy B. Schmit just finished a series of West Coast concerts in support of his latest solo album, 2016’s Leap of Faith, and now the longtime Eagles bassist has announced plans for a spring U.S. tour that will bring him to venues in the Midwest and on the East Coast. The new trek gets underway April 18 in Chicago and is mapped out through a May 14 show in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Schmit’s tour also includes stops in Cincinnati; Hartford, Connecticut; and New York City, as well as a two-night stand on May …read more