Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit expands late-fall solo tour

Courtesy of MSO PRLongtime Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit certainly won’t be taking it easy this fall. In addition to playing a series of concerts with his famous band’s recently reformed lineup in September and October, Schmit has added a bunch of shows to a late-fall solo trek that he’s been putting together.

The solo outing currently features more than a dozen dates, kicking off with a November 24 concert in Las Vegas and running through a December 16-17 engagement in Phoenix. Other cities the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer …read more


