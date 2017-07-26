Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit schedules four solo shows in the fall

Courtesy of MSO PRLongtime Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit will be playing with his famous band this Saturday at The Classic East concert at New York’s Citi Field, and at the just-announced Classic Northwest event on September 30 at Seattle’s Safeco Field. Schmit also has just confirmed four solo shows that are scheduled for late fall.

The 69-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s solo gigs will take place on November 30 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California; December 1 at The Cave in Big Bear Lake, California; and December 9 and …read more


