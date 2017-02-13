Eagles of Death Metal documentary, featuring U2’s Bono and The Edge, premieres tonight on HBO

Credit: Danny NorthU2‘s Bono and The Edge are featured in the new documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends), which premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The film explores the aftermath of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attack at the indie-rock band Eagles of Death Metal‘s show at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, their guest appearance at a U2 show in the French capital the following month and their eventual return to the city for a full performance in February 2016.

