Early John Lennon & Paul McCartney demo of “What Goes On” up for auction

Val Wilmer/RedfernsAn unreleased, early demo version of the Beatles‘ classic “What Goes On” could be yours if the price is right.

Online record dealer Parlogram is auctioning off an acetate demo of the song from early 1963. The band would revive the song two years later for the Rubber Soul album in 1965.

The demo features John Lennon singing and accompanying himself on acoustic guitar with Paul McCartney singing harmony on the chorus. It also features original lyrics on the verses that differ from those on the later version. Ringo Starr would take the lead on the …read more