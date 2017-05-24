Early Supertramp songs featured on reissue of rare U.K. documentary soundtrack

Gonzo MultimediaThe 1971 British documentary Extremes and its soundtrack, which features a few early tunes by Supertramp, will be released as a DVD/CD package on June 30.

The film, directed by Tony Klinger and Mike Lytton, takes a candid look at various societal nonconformists, including hippies, Hell’s Angels members, drug addicts, alcoholics and others.

The Extremes soundtrack includes three songs that also appeared on Supertramp’s self-titled 1970 debut album — “Surely,” “Am I Not Like Other Birds of Prey” and “Words Unspoken” — as well as tunes by lesser-known acts Arc, Crucible and Mark McCann. The album has …read more