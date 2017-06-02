Earth, Wind & Fire approve of the Eagles’ decision to keep performing: “It’s gonna be healing”

ABC/Lou RoccoThe Eagles have confirmed that at the upcoming Classic East and Classic West festivals this summer, the parts sung by the band’s late co-founder Glenn Frey will be handled by Frey’s 24-year-old son Deacon, and country star Vince Gill. Earth, Wind & Fire, another act on the bill, feels that the Eagles continuing to perform is actually the best way to honor Frey’s legacy.

In 1994, the late Maurice White, the founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, was forced to retire from touring with the band due to illness, but they carried on performing live. His brother Verdine White, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462