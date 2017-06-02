Earth, Wind & Fire approve of the Eagles’ decision to keep performing: “It’s gonna be healing”

ABC/Lou RoccoThe Eagles have confirmed that at the upcoming Classic East and Classic West festivals this summer, the parts sung by the band’s late co-founder Glenn Frey will be handled by Frey’s 24-year-old son Deacon, and country star Vince Gill. Earth, Wind & Fire, another act on the bill, feels that the Eagles continuing to perform is actually the best way to honor Frey’s legacy.

In 1994, the late Maurice White, the founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, was forced to retire from touring with the band due to illness, but they carried on performing live. His brother Verdine White, …read more