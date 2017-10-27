Earth, Wind & Fire performing at Philadelphia cancer benefit this Saturday

ABC/Lou RoccoEarth, Wind & Fire and John Legend are teaming up to help the city of Philadelphia fight cancer.

The influential funk/soul band and the “All of Me” singer will be featured performers at the “Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3” benefit, taking place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard this Saturday, October 28. Earth, Wind & Fire will play their classics during the fundraiser’s after party, while Legend will be the headliner at the formal dinner.

Whoopi Goldberg will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the third annual event. …read more