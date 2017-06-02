Earth, Wind & Fire set to turn downtown Nashville into “Boogie Wonderland” with help from various country stars

ABC/Lou RoccoEarth, Wind & Fire will team up with a variety of country artists for the first-ever outdoor recording of the CMT Crossroads performance series.

The funk/R&B legends will be joined by Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Dan + Shay and Drake White for the show, which will take place Tuesday night in Nashville. Earth, Wind & Fire also will perform with Lady Antebellum at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will air live Wednesday on CMT.

