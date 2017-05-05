Eat 2 Pounds Of Food Each Day And Lose Weight?

The latest fad diet is the Be Hungry Diet.
It’s a new diet created by cardiologist Dr. Andrew Chung… and it’s based on his concept of being, quote: “wonderfully hungry.” Basically, he recommends eating no more than two pounds of food a day… which is about half what the average North American eats these days.

Why keep yourself “wonderfully hungry” all the time? As Dr. Chung puts it, when we’re 10 times hungrier, food tastes 10 times better. So we get more satisfaction from just a few bites, and want to eat less. Then, by eating less food, Dr. Chung says you’ll …read more


