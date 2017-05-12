Ebola outbreak reported in Democratic Republic of Congo

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new Ebola outbreak has been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

Since April 22, there have been nine suspected Ebola cases and three deaths, the WHO said. One out of the five blood samples tested at the DRC’s National Biomedical Research Institute tested positive for the disease.

Six people remain hospitalized with the dangerous virus, which can cause hemorrhagic fever.

The cases were found in the Likati district. Teams of epidemiologists and biologists are expected to arrive at the scene soon, according to the WHO.

"The Likati health district is in a remote