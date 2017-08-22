Eclipse leads to astronomical sales spike for “Total Eclipse of the Heart”

Courtesy Royal CaribbeanMonday’s North American total solar eclipse was almost as good for Bonnie Tyler as it was for the manufactures of eclipse glasses. Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” seems to have become the unofficial eclipse anthem.

On Monday the song climbed to number 1 on the iTunes chart. The song’s official YouTube video also reached nearly 260,000 views per hour on Monday, reports Variety — compared with around 65,000 per hour in the days before the eclipse.

And Billboard reports that in week …read more