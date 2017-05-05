Eddie Money says this Sunday’s Ride for Ronnie charity concert will be “a really good show”

Courtesy of Ronnie James Dio Stand Up & Shout Cancer FundThe third annual Ride for Ronnie Motorcycle Rally and Concert paying tribute to late Black Sabbath, Rainbow and Dio singer Ronnie James Dio takes place this Sunday, May 7. The event, which benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, kicks off with a celebrity motorcycle ride from Glendale to Encino, followed by a rock concert at Encino’s Los Encinos Park featuring Eddie Money, an all-star jam led by ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler and more.

Money, whose wife is close friends with Dio’s …read more