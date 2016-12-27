Eddie Vedder Donates $10K to Help Family Facing Eviction Over the Holidays

Mick Hutson/Getty ImagesAnyone who’s paid attention knows Eddie Vedder‘s a socially-conscious guy with a big heart. But the Pearl Jam frontman just proved it again, by donating $10,000 to help out a family facing eviction from their home over the holidays.

The Washington Post reports it began when Tyshika Britten of Oxon Mills, Maryland posted an ad on Craigslist about her dire predicament, saying she and her six kids would wind up on the street with no Christmas at all. After the Washington Post initially picked up her story, the donations began, to the point …read more