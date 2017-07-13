“Eight Days a Week,” they love you: Beatles documentary nabs five Emmy nominations

Polygram Entertainment and CapitolThe nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning, and the Ron Howard-directed rock doc The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years came away with a fab five nods, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The film, which got its TV premiere on Hulu in September, will also compete for Emmys in four other Nonfiction Program categories: outstanding writing, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years takes an in-depth look …read more