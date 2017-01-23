Eight Infected with Rare Virus Linked to Pet Rats in Wisconsin, Illinois

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Federal and state health officials are investigating an outbreak of the dangerous Seoul virus, which has sickened at least eight people after they came into contact with infected pet rats.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control deployed two epidemiologists over the weekend and is working with the Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Health to respond to the virus, the agency said. The Illinois Department of Health is looking for people who either purchased or were exposed to any infected rats, a spokeswoman said Monday, noting that it is also looking to find out where the infected rats where …read more


