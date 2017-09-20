Eight-year-old boy meets his bone marrow donor for the first time

Good Morning America(NEW YORK) — An 8-year-old cancer survivor met the stranger who donated her bone marrow to him for the very first time on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“Thank you for saving my life,” A.J. told his donor, Alex Momany, during the emotional meeting.

“It was my pleasure,” Momany, 24, replied.

A.J. was connected with Momany through the Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry.

Until this point, A.J.’s family and Momany had only communicated on the phone, but now they’re “looking forward to sharing life with her,” A.J.’s mom, Alexa, said on Good Morning America.

“It’s overwhelming,” A.J.’s father, Jeff, said while fighting …read more