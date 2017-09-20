Eight-year-old boy meets his bone marrow donor for the first time

Good Morning America(NEW YORK) — An 8-year-old cancer survivor met the stranger who donated her bone marrow to him for the very first time on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“Thank you for saving my life,” A.J. told his donor, Alex Momany, during the emotional meeting.

“It was my pleasure,” Momany, 24, replied.

A.J. was connected with Momany through the Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry.

Until this point, A.J.’s family and Momany had only communicated on the phone, but now they’re “looking forward to sharing life with her,” A.J.’s mom, Alexa, said on Good Morning America.

“It’s overwhelming,” A.J.’s father, Jeff, said while fighting …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462