Eighth-graders help create 3D prosthetic hand for farmer

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Thanks to a group of middle school students, an Illinois farmer who lost his hand in a 2013 machinery accident will have a new prosthesis to show off around town.

On Wednesday, Jake Hubbard, 30, met with some of the 20 or so people who helped create his 3-D prosthetic hand, including eighth-graders at Rochelle Middle School in Illinois and their tech-lab teacher Vic Worthington.

“This is going to fill that void in my life so I have something to wear when I’m with my family and we go places and do things,” Hubbard said. “It’s very exciting.”

