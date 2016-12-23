Elementary School Crossing Guard Dresses Up as ‘Buddy the Elf’ to Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Tonktiti/iStock/Thinkstock(EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — Meet Kevin McGuigan, a crossing guard for J. Harold Van Zant Elementary School in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

McGuigan dressed up as beloved film character Buddy from the movie Elf on Thursday to surprise the school’s children and spread holiday cheer, according to ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia.

The tall “elf” put smiles on dozens’ of kids’ faces.

The kids and parents loved McGuigan’s act so much, he decided to remain in character for afternoon dismissal, too, WPVI reported.

An Evesham Police Department officer also ran into the “elf,” and posed for a picture with him.

“Well done crossing guard ‘Buddy …read more