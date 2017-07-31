ELO releasing vinyl picture disc version of “Out of the Blue” in honor of 1977 album’s 40th anniversary

Legacy RecordingsElectric Light Orchestra‘s classic 1977 album Out of the Blue turns 40 in October, and in celebration of the milestone anniversary, a two-LP vinyl picture disc of the record will be released September 29. The new reissue will feature audio remastered from the original tapes, as well as a digital download of the album.

Out of the Blue is ELO’s highest-charting studio album in the U.S., having peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. The double-disc collection, which was produced and written entirely by frontman Jeff Lynne, yielded three top 40 hits in …read more


