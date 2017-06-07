Elton John adds 27 more dates to his “Million Dollar Piano” Las Vegas residency

Credit: Rob ShanahanElton John will be heading back to Las Vegas for even more dates of his residency show, The Million Dollar Piano.

The pop-rock legend announced 27 new shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for this fall and early 2018. The first batch of performances kicks off October 11 and wraps November 4. The dates pick up again February 9 and conclude March 2.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, June 10, at noon PT.

Elton’s Million Dollar Piano show has been running since 2011, and features hm performing such classic hits …read more