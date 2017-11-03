Elton John and other music stars recall childhood musical memories for charity campaign

ABC/Randy HolmesElton John is one of several British music stars who are sharing their favorite childhood music memories for a new charity campaign called “End the Silence,” which aims to help children in orphanages.

Elton reveals that the most memorable song from his childhood is “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away!)” by Doris Day. He says he was given the record by his mother after a trip to the dentist.

“There’s so many records from my childhood, but that one was so important because I was so frightened to go to the …read more