Elton John announces ‘Diamonds’ ultimate greatest hits collection

UMeThere have been well over a dozen Elton John greatest hits compilation albums since the very first, in 1974. That’s what happens when you have a career that spans five decades. Now we’re about to get yet another.

Diamonds, billed as the “ultimate greatest hits collection from Elton John” arrives November 10 in four different packages: a single CD, a double-CD set, a three-CD limited edition box set, and a double-LP, each with the usual digital versions.

What hits you get depends on the version you buy. The …read more