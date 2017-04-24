Elton John cancels weeks of performances due to “harmful and unusual bacterial infection”

ABC/Randy HolmesHere’s hoping Elton John will be on the Yellow Brick Road to recovery soon: he’s had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a severe bacterial infection.

The cancellations encompass Elton’s entire performance schedule for April and May in Las Vegas, as well as a May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California.

According to Elton’s rep, the rock legend contracted a “a harmful and unusual bacterial infection” during a tour of South America, and during his return flight home, he became “violently ill.” When he arrived in the U.K., he was admitted …read more


