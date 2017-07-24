Elton John commemorates Princess Diana’s AIDS work in new documentary

ABC/Randy HolmesSir Elton John is honoring Princess Diana‘s charitable spirit in the upcoming documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

In a new sneak peek from the film on People.com, the pop-rock legend joins Prince Harry to discuss his late mother’s AIDS and HIV activism — a cause that’s particularly close to Elton’s heart. He founded his Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992.

“It was considered to be a gay disease,” Elton says in the clip. “For someone who was within the Royal Family and who was a woman, and who was straight, …read more