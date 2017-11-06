Elton John delivers surprise performance at the 20th anniversary of “The Lion King” on Broadway

ABC./Randy Holmes

You could definitely feel the love Sunday night at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City. As The Lion King celebrated 20 years on Broadway, Elton John took the stage after the musical’s curtain call Sunday for a surprise performance.

Elton, who co-wrote the music for the Disney animated film and the stage adaptation, sat at the piano and sang his song “Circle of Life.” He was accompanied by The Lion King‘s cast.

The musical production first debuted on Broadway in November 1997.