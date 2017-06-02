Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder to appear on Aretha Franklin’s new album

Aretha Franklin tells Billboard that those three pop legends, as well as classical violinist Itzhak Perlman, will feature on the new album she plans to release in January. “Lionel’s working on his piece, Stevie’s working on his piece; they’re both original [songs],” Aretha tells Billboard. “I’m working on a couple of things.”

This will be Aretha’s first album to feature new original material since …read more