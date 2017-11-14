Elton John on meeting lyricist Bernie Taupin: “Talk about kismet”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.Elton John visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night to celebrate the release of his new, three-CD, 51-track career spanning box set, Diamonds.

The collection celebrates Elton’s 50-year collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin which began in 1967, and Elton told the tale of meeting his musical partner.

“I was in a terrible band,” Elton recalled, “and I was getting fed up to playing to people who were eating fish and chips in a cabaret thing.”

Desperate for something new, Elton looking in the newspaper. “I saw an advertisement …read more