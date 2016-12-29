Elton John Pays Tearful Tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas

Dave Benett/Getty ImagesElton John and George Michael were good friends — and duet partners — so it’s no wonder that Elton paid tribute to George Wednesday night during his show in Las Vegas.

The British paper The Daily Mail reports that during the first of his latest series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Elton sang his song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which hit #1 in 1991 when it was released as a live duet between Elton and George. That version was recorded in March of …read more