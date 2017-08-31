Elton John pays tribute to Diana; will attend premiere of “Kingsman” sequel

ABC/Rady HolmesElton John was a good friend of the late Princess Diana, which is why he was the one chosen to sing at her funeral. Thursday, the 20th anniversary of her death, he posted a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

The photo shows the two of them together, happy and smiling. The caption reads, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP.” He also tagged his AIDS Foundation in the photo, because Diana “made an outstanding contribution to the fight against” the disease, according to …read more


