Elton John pays tribute to Manchester & London terrorism victims: “We live in really strange times”

Tony Woolliscroft/WireImageElton John has paid tribute to the victims of terror attacks in Manchester and London.

According to The Derby [DAHR-bee] Telegraph, during a concert in Derby, England Sunday night, Elton dedicated his hit “I Want Love” to those who were killed, saying, “It would be remiss of me to not mention these events. It was a tragic and awful thing to happen. We live in really strange times. A song can be remembered forever but it cannot replace a loved one.”

While he performed, a graphic reading “We …read more


