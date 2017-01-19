Elton John Schedules 25th Annual Oscar Party

ABC/Randy Holmes

If it’s Oscar season, it must be time for Elton John’s annual Oscar bash.

This year will mark the 25th installment of Elton’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raises money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. This year’s event will take place in West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, with a menu created by chef Gordon Ramsay, a live auction and exclusive musical performances.

Among the co-chairs of this event — which means they’ll be attending the party — are Steven Tyler, Elvis Costello, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, Michael Douglas, Kevin Spacey, Britney Spears, …read more


