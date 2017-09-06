Elton John, Smokey Robinson among stars performing at 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy charity events

ABC/Randy Holmes; Courtesy of Smokey RobinsonElton John, Smokey Robinson, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Walsh are among the many stars who will perform during the fourth annual Celebrity Fight Night in Italy, a seven-day vacation experience and charity fundraiser in Rome that got underway Tuesday.

The seven-day event, which will raise money for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, will feature star-studded concerts, along with a variety of gourmet dinners, parties and other activities.

John and Tyler will perform at a concert Friday at Rome’s historic Colosseum. The show’s lineup also includes …read more


