Elton John to be honored at his own AIDS Foundation Gala

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Elton John AIDS Foundation will celebrate its 25th year by honoring none other than Sir Elton John himself.

Elton will be honored for his achievements as a philanthropist and humanitarian at the Foundation’s annual Fall Gala on November 7. President Bill Clinton, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Sharon Stone and more will be on hand to salute Elton, and Aretha Franklin will be the special musical guest, along with the cast of the Broadway musical The Lion King, for which Elton wrote the music. Elton’s good friend Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

